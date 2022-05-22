ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Family finds long-lost relative homeless in Virginia

By JEFF STURGEON, The Roanoke Times
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROANOKE, Va. — Quinton Cruse and April Ragan drank beer and sulked by a downtown Roanoke bridge the morning of May 5, dispirited by the difficulty of moving from the streets into Section 8 housing. Years without housing had cost them — he the use of an arm,...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSLS

Workforce summit, ‘Long Island Medium’ show and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Meals on Wheels in Radford is looking for volunteers. The program gives home-cooked meals to seniors who need them. A typical route only takes between 60 and 90 minutes. If you’re interested in helping, there’s a training session today and tomorrow at 9 a.m.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lost documents from 1912 Carroll County courthouse shoot-out found

HILLSVILLE — Howard Sadler held the last words of a dead man in his hands. The handwritten note, scribbled hastily in pencil on a folded piece of paper, read:. “We the jury find the defendant Floyd Allen guilty as charged in the within indictment and fix his punishment at confinement in the penitentiary of this state for one year.”
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
WDBJ7.com

Second Roanoke passenger train to start in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Passenger rail service to and from the New River Valley won’t start until 2026, but a second train serving Roanoke could begin operating this summer. Monday afternoon, members of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board were told the second train is likely to start in July, pending final agreement with Norfolk Southern and Amtrak. In the draft schedule presented to board members, the second train would leave Roanoke at 4:35 p.m. arriving in Washington, D.C. at 9:35 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley is a problem that is in plain sight when looking around our community. You can find people experiencing homelessness in medians, in the woods and under overpasses. In a special report, 10 News looks into what city leaders say they’re doing...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Person#Homeless Shelter#Extended Family#Roanoke Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
wfirnews.com

Mooving on up: Roanoke ice cream business expands across Virginia

A Roanoke business is quietly expanding — opening locations in larger Virginia metro areas while remaining centered in the Star City. Jason and Carolyn Kiser opened the Blue Cow Ice Cream Company five years ago this week at the former HITS ice cream shop along Walnut Avenue near the Roanoke River Greenway. Its success led to thoughts of expansion, and two years later, a second Blue Cow opened in Virginia Beach. Last year, the Kisers opened a third on the fringe of downtown Fredericksburg, and next month, a fourth Blue Cow will open inside a former Starbucks outside Richmond. The company makes all its ice cream in a building along Williamson Road, one big enough to handle any future plans. Blue Cow promises craft ice cream with some unusual flavors, and Kiser says plans are very much in place to continue its growth — perhaps even more this year alone. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Residents displaced after tree falls onto Roanoke house

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday morning was anything but ordinary for two southwest Roanoke residents, as they saw a tree fall on their home. “Life safety is the number priority we have. Obviously I think both residents were shaken by the event, but by the good graces, nobody was actually hurt or harmed by that, only property,” said Chad Riddleberger, Battalion Chief with Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC Washington

Missing Virginia Woman Found Alive in Forest After 8 Days

A 69-year-old Virginia woman who went missing last week was found alive Monday in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home, the local sheriff announced. The search for Aletha Gee Walton began May 17, when her family discovered she was missing and alerted authorities, Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted online. Walton was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area two days earlier, officials said.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

5th annual ‘Hustle for the homeless’ run held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — More than 300 runners took to the streets of Roanoke to ‘Hustle for the Homeless’ in the fifth annual 5k race. The event was hosted by “The Least of These Ministries,” a non-profit that raises awareness about the issue of homelessness.
ROANOKE, VA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
57K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy