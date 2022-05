Tufts athletes have been making a strong showing this spring semester, and a number are still participating in post-season competitions. The women’s lacrosse team will return to the NCAA championship Final Four for the third season in a row following a 14-9 victory over Franklin & Marshall in the Elite 8 on May 22 at Bello Field. With four goals and two assists, Anna Clarke led the Jumbos in scoring, and she added five draw controls. Margie Carden and Caroline Conaghan had three goals apiece.

