Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Starr County

A flash flood warning has just been issued South for Central Cameron County that includes mainly Brownsville. A National Weather Service Brownsville/RGV employee reports outside lanes on Highway 48 were covered with more than 6 inches of water. The warning will remain in effect until 10:15 a.m. today. There are...
Flood advisories will remain in effect until later this morning for three Rio Grande Valley counties. The advisories affect Cameron, Hidalgo and Starr counties, according to the National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley. The NWS reports Doppler radar show heavy thunderstorms moving across these counties that are bringing additional...
Cameron County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 has a new judge. Democratic candidate Cyndi Mendiola Hinojosa defeated challenger Elizabeth Garza in the Democratic runoff primary election, unofficial election results from the Cameron County Elections Department show. Hinojosa took the early vote garnering 2,750 votes to Garza’s 1,522....
Many residents across the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday woke up to flooded streets and power outages. In Brownsville, not only were there flooded streets but resacas overflowing the banks. One such resaca is the one behind the Children’s Museum of Brownsville where the overflow ended up in the parking lot of the museum.
AEP Texas said via Twitter that the number of outages in the Valley increased to around 6,880. There are 2,140 power outages reported in the Mission area, 1,500 in Weslaco, 1,000 in Port Isabel, 850 in Edinburg and 750 in San Benito. Restoration is estimated to be mostly complete sometime...
A heat advisory has been issued for inland Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports heat indices of up to 112 degrees are expected. A heat advisory had been issued earlier today for Starr and Hidalgo counties. This advisory will remain...
Hidalgo County announced it will scale back its COVID-19 emergency operational level due to the slowing rate of cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are reported locally. The county is shifting its emergency operational level from Level 1, which indicates Maximum Readiness, to Level 2, which indicates Escalated Readiness,...
A 60-year-old McAllen resident and her daughter had to flee their home after lightning struck the roof of their house early Tuesday morning. Sylvia Cardenas woke up to the loud sound of a lightning strike about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. She thought the sound had come from a nearby area, but didn’t know the damage was closer than she thought.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez has sent staff to assist families affected by the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. An investigator and five victim advocates are now in Uvalde working with families. They’re assisting as part of an effort to share DA services among border counties. "The immediate...
It has been an emotional day for one Starr County family after Monday night’s heavy storm. A Santa Elena homeowner’s roof, windows and family playground were destroyed. “My grandkids playground was torn down completely,” said homeowner Jorge Rivas. “That’s what really, really hurts.”. Nearly 20...
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Peñitas is asking residents to drive with caution. The city is reporting a “major sinkhole’ that is causing road closures. According to a post, the damage is located on 3 Mile and Liberty Road. Authorities are at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
RIO GRANDE CITY — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar held a tight lead against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros Tuesday night in the Democratic primary runoff in District 28 with all precincts reporting. Cuellar had a slight lead with 50.2% or 22,694 total votes which was just 177 more than what...
Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to moderate Ruben Ramirez’s 6,020 for the Democratic nomination for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Vallejo and Ramirez...
Morgan LaMantia prevailed in the Democratic primary runoff election for State Senate District 27 against opponent Sara Stapleton Barrera as of press time Tuesday night, according to uncanvassed voting results from the Texas Secretary of State and county elections departments. The newly redrawn District 27 is made up of Cameron,...
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people experienced high water across the Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday morning. City of Mission firefighters saved at least eight people from the high water while overcoming challenges. Mission Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez, who is also the Emergency Management Coordinator, said they had to use their high-profile truck to […]
Harlingen businessman Luis Villarreal Jr. defeated State Board of Education member Ruben Cortez in the Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday for the new State House of Representatives District 37 seat. In Cameron County, Villarreal won 3,041 votes, or 52 percent, while Cortez drew 2,745 votes with 100 percent of precincts...
Hurricane season is less than two weeks away. For people in one neighborhood in Weslaco, that's a reminder of their constant flood risk. In the Las Brisas neighborhood, the approach of summer means the approach of a recurring problem. "Furniture and the tiles that came undone," said Daniel Moreno, who's...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County announces the annual Road to Recycling-Tire Disposal Event. The event is set for Saturday, May 28 at 12 different locations throughout the county. Drop-off sites and times: Precinct 1 9091 N. Oklahoma Ave – Brownsville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Precinct 2 2100 Gregory Ave – Brownsville […]
