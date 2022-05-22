ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Starr County

By KRGV Weather Staff
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Starr County until...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Starr County, TX
Starr County, TX
Government
myrgv.com

Inland Cameron and Willacy counties added to heat advisory for RGV

A heat advisory has been issued for inland Cameron and Willacy counties until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service in Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley reports heat indices of up to 112 degrees are expected. A heat advisory had been issued earlier today for Starr and Hidalgo counties. This advisory will remain...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Hidalgo County scales back COVID-19 emergency operational level

Hidalgo County announced it will scale back its COVID-19 emergency operational level due to the slowing rate of cases and deaths attributed to COVID-19 that are reported locally. The county is shifting its emergency operational level from Level 1, which indicates Maximum Readiness, to Level 2, which indicates Escalated Readiness,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

Watch: McAllen home struck by lightning during storm

A 60-year-old McAllen resident and her daughter had to flee their home after lightning struck the roof of their house early Tuesday morning. Sylvia Cardenas woke up to the loud sound of a lightning strike about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. She thought the sound had come from a nearby area, but didn’t know the damage was closer than she thought.
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krgv Weather
KRGV

Family's home destroyed in overnight storm in Santa Elena

It has been an emotional day for one Starr County family after Monday night’s heavy storm. A Santa Elena homeowner’s roof, windows and family playground were destroyed. “My grandkids playground was torn down completely,” said homeowner Jorge Rivas. “That’s what really, really hurts.”. Nearly 20...
SANTA ELENA, TX
ValleyCentral

Sinkhole reported in Peñitas

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Peñitas is asking residents to drive with caution. The city is reporting a “major sinkhole’ that is causing road closures. According to a post, the damage is located on 3 Mile and Liberty Road. Authorities are at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
PENITAS, TX
myrgv.com

Cuellar takes slight lead over Cisneros in District 28 race

RIO GRANDE CITY — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar held a tight lead against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros Tuesday night in the Democratic primary runoff in District 28 with all precincts reporting. Cuellar had a slight lead with 50.2% or 22,694 total votes which was just 177 more than what...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
myrgv.com

Vallejo ahead of Ramirez by 23 votes with 100% of precincts reporting

Progressive Democrat Michelle Vallejo held on to a 23-vote lead early into Wednesday morning. With all of the polling locations reporting to the Texas Secretary of State, Vallejo held 6,043 votes to moderate Ruben Ramirez’s 6,020 for the Democratic nomination for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. Vallejo and Ramirez...
TEXAS STATE
The Brownsville Herald

LaMantia wins Senate runoff for District 27

Morgan LaMantia prevailed in the Democratic primary runoff election for State Senate District 27 against opponent Sara Stapleton Barrera as of press time Tuesday night, according to uncanvassed voting results from the Texas Secretary of State and county elections departments. The newly redrawn District 27 is made up of Cameron,...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission firefighters rescue at least 8 from high water

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people experienced high water across the Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday morning. City of Mission firefighters saved at least eight people from the high water while overcoming challenges.  Mission Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez, who is also the Emergency Management Coordinator, said they had to use their high-profile truck to […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Valley residents prepare for hurricane season

Hurricane season is less than two weeks away. For people in one neighborhood in Weslaco, that's a reminder of their constant flood risk. In the Las Brisas neighborhood, the approach of summer means the approach of a recurring problem. "Furniture and the tiles that came undone," said Daniel Moreno, who's...
WESLACO, TX
KTSA

Body of missing man found in Nueces County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for a missing elderly man has ended with the worst possible outcome. 69 year old Ramiro Acevedo was last seen near Bandera Road in Helotes May 8. The two week search ended when Acevedo’s car was located in the Nueces County town...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Tire recycling event set for May 28

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County announces the annual Road to Recycling-Tire Disposal Event. The event is set for Saturday, May 28 at 12 different locations throughout the county. Drop-off sites and times: Precinct 1 9091 N. Oklahoma Ave – Brownsville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Precinct 2 2100 Gregory Ave – Brownsville […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy