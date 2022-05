At approximately midnight on May 25, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to shots being fired in the area of Howard’s Soul Food and Sip on South Railroad in Lutcher. Within 2 minutes of receiving the call, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and Lutcher Police Department arrived on scene and located one male with a gunshot wound to the head. Jamaz Fluence of Lutcher, 21 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

