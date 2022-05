The Flint Neighborhood Association of Fall River is once again attempting to hold a carnival in the city. According to a letter submitted by Association President Carlos Cesar, at the monthly meeting held at the Fonseca Elementary School on April 27th, the Board of Directors of the Flint Neighborhood Association voted unanimously to submit a request to the Board of Park Commissioners asking for permission to use Kennedy Park for a carnival to be held from July 5th to July 10th.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO