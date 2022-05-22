Mary Louise Higgins

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.

