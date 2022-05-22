ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, KY

Mary Louise Higgins

By Adam May
 3 days ago

(Age 79, of Pembroke) Funeral services will be Wednesday May...

Margaret Arlene Outlaw

(Age 86, of Crofton) Memorial service will be Saturday May 28th at 5pm at Bluff Springs Church of Christ. Visitation will be Saturday from 2pm till the service hour at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
CROFTON, KY
Gloria Christine Davis

(Age 93, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday May 29th at 2pm at Cadiz Christian Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4pm to 7pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
Reva Renee Merritt Oldham

(Age 58) Funeral service will be Friday May 27th at 11:30am at Virginia Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Carrie Anna Weaver West

(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Pembroke, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Bobby Eugene Lancaster

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Thursday May 26th at 7pm at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm til the service hour at Sinking Fork Baptist Church Activities Building. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Fire damages Butler Road home in Todd County

Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Final sentencing delayed for gunman in Valero murder

Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Obituaries
Britton selected to lead CDS

A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Resolution seems likely in Early Drive arson case

It appears attorneys are going to find a resolution for the arson case against the man accused of setting fire to a Pennyroyal Mental Health crisis house last year. Brandon Seeley appeared in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday with defense attorney Eric Bearden, who agreed with Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith that the biggest roadblock right now is finding a place for Seeley to stay when he gets out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KYTC to close portion of KY 3468 in Trigg County next week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 3468 in Trigg County starting next week. According to a news release, Hopkinsville Road will be closed starting May 31 between Kings Chapel Road and Maple Road to allow a cross drain to be replaced. KY 3468 is the frontage road that parallels the westbound lanes of U.S. 68 just east of Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Interim tag removed from Sinking Fork Principal Lacey Ramirez

Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously voted to remove the interim tag from Lacey Ramirez, who will become the school’s principal effective June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Candidates file for non-partisan races in Todd County

Several candidates have filed their papers to run for city and school board elections in Todd County as the non-partisan deadline approaches. Incumbent Elkton City Council members Frank McReynolds, Danny Laster, Doug Gibson and David Powell have all filed for another term and John Rice is seeking one of the six seats.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Wilcox believes a revote would be premature in contested Ward 7 race

Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

WCBL-Benton is reporting Aaron Beth has stepped down as girls coach at Marshall County. The son of the legendary Lady Marshals coach Howard Beth in three seasons guided Marshall County to three district title, two First Region titles and an appearance in the 2021 girls state championship game.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Colonels win, Tigers lose in 2nd Region tournament Sunday

Play began in the 2nd Region tournament Sunday. The Hopkinsville Tigers saw their season end with a 2-1 loss to Henderson County. The Colonels plated two runs off Tiger ace Preston Chadouin in the first inning and the lead held until the 7th inning when the Tigers scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Zach Moss that brought home Landon Cook. Joseph Boor then singled but Christopher Medina got caught in a run down between third and home for the final out.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoppers to meet Full Count Rhythm in Service One Classic

The Hoptown Hoppers game with the Full Count Rhythm on June 25th will be played at Bowling Green Ballpark, the home of the Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods. The game is part of a doubleheader in the Service One Credit Union Classic and will begin at 7 pm. The other game starts at 3:30 and features the Franklin Duelers meeting the Owensboro River Dawgs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

