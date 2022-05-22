ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Expands K9 Training Program

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE — The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed...

