More CHS athletes are headed to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Championships on Thursday. Coffee County Track and Field will be well represented at the state meet, held at MTSU. Senior Elli Chumley will throw shot put and senior Ethan Welch will throw discus in the 9 a.m. window on Thursday, May 26. Welch will also do the boys pole vault in the 9 a.m. window. Senior Madison Rooker will participate in the girls pole vault around noon.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO