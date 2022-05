The baseball table is set, but not everyone can eat. Just nine trophies will be awarded for the 2022 Section V season and of course, there are a few local teams in the hunt. Victor is always a contender in Class AA, Canandaigua has part of a Monroe County Division 3 title on its resume and in Class B1, defending champion Palmyra-Macedon is undefeated in 19 games and looks to be untouchable.

VICTOR, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO