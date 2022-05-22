C-C’s Jason Starkweather sets new school record

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is celebrating the winners of the spring semester's “Do the Right Thing” award. Meet James Allen from Jefferson Road Elementary. James received the award for showing good sportsmanship during a baseball game in the summer of 2021. James was playing second base and the next batter tried to stretch a single into a double. When the ball got to James, the umpire thought James tagged the runner out and called it. James was honest and told the umpire that he never tagged the player. The runner got to get a do-over at the plate.

