C-C’s Jason Starkweather sets new school record

The 2022 Section V softball tournament is underway and a few local teams are expecting to have their say before it’s all said and done.
Victor in Class AA has an eye on returning to the top for the first time since 2019, Canandaigua Academy is a No. 3 seed in Class A1...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — St. John Fisher College, Roberts Wesleyan, and Nazareth College are considering changing to St. John Fisher University, Roberts Wesleyan University, and Nazareth University. In an email to students on March 28, 2022, titled "University Status Discussion," Fisher President Gerard Rooney wrote "As you may be...
The U.S. Figure Skating Graduating Seniors Program recognizes students who have balanced competitive excellence and dedication to their sport with high academic achievement during high school. Churchville-Chili High School’s Francesca Ziobro was recently honored with the organization’s Gold Level Graduating Seniors Award for 2022. “This is a unique...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC is celebrating the winners of the spring semester's “Do the Right Thing” award. Meet James Allen from Jefferson Road Elementary. James received the award for showing good sportsmanship during a baseball game in the summer of 2021. James was playing second base and the next batter tried to stretch a single into a double. When the ball got to James, the umpire thought James tagged the runner out and called it. James was honest and told the umpire that he never tagged the player. The runner got to get a do-over at the plate.
A young man from Piffard recently won his first-career Professional Bull Riding World Championship in Texas. Daylon Swearingen, 22, is an Attica High School graduate. He took home over $1 million in the PBR World Championships in Forth Worth, Texas earlier this month. Swearingen was number one in world rankings...
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Colonial Belle tour boat on the canal has kicked off a new season. Owners say they’re seeing demand like never before. Captain Tammee Poinan Grimes has been working behind the scenes, pretty much her whole life. “My father started the business in 1989,...
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
The Riverhead Board of Education is scheduled to vote tonight on the hiring of an assistant superintendent for business who was the budget director in the Rochester City School District during a fiscal mismanagement scandal three years ago that left the district with a nearly $30 million budget deficit, even after drawing $15 million from its fund balance.
The Conservation Club of Brockport is offering its fifth annual Trap Shooting introduction for beginning shooters. The course is delivered in five 90 minute to two hour sessions. The emphasis is on introductory trap instruction for beginners. Students are introduced to shotguns, firearms safety, trap fundamentals including trap shooting firearms,...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester City School District Tuesday recognized eight teachers and staff members as educators of the year. They're being honored for exceeding expectations in providing meaningful learning experiences for city school students. These teachers and staff members were nominated by students, parents, community members, and...
If you're searching for the perfect backdrop for your next photoshoot, look no further than this tree farm in Upstate New York. If you haven't already, you need to come visit The Cherry Orchard in Sodus, New York. These beautiful trees are raised and manicured by Lake Breeze Fruit Farm Inc. along the shoreline of Lake Ontario in Wayne County.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people and injured 3 others, the Sheriff of Erie County says he plans to create a “behavior threat assessment team” compromised of his deputies, mental health professionals and education professionals to identify those who may be a risk to the community. “Falling through the cracks is not going to be an excuse we’re going to use in the future,” Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference last week.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A season sign of spring and summer: The Food Truck Rodeo returns to the Rochester Public Market. Mobile cuisine, local drinks, live music, and more are back at the Market for the second rodeo of the season series on Wednesday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. “Food Truck Rodeos […]
Congratulations to Claudia Hoyser! Her video has made it to CMT and has been featured along with the best new videos to watch for her song/video "Wicked". It must be a dream come true to see CMT promoting your work and to see it have such an incredible reception. You...
CHILI, N.Y. — The town of Chili is hosting a candlelight memorial on Wednesday in memory of Brittany Drexel. Drexel's ashes were brought back to Rochester last week. Her remains were found and positively identified 13 years after she went missing in Myrtle Beach. The sheriff's office in Georgetown,...
The man who has served as director of the New York State Fair since 2018 is reportedly not expected to return to the position. Newschannel 9 in Syracuse reports Troy Waffner requested leave from the job back in March and has not been heard from in an official capacity since.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Nova, the falcon incubating her four eggs on the Times Square Building, could become a mother sometime this week. Rochester Falcon Cam announced on Tuesday that the window for egg hatching started after four weeks of egg sitting. The camera shows Nova guarding her four...
Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a trespass complaint. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department issued Edward Judy, 30, of Penn Yan a criminal summons for trespass. Officers were dispatched to a local establishment for the report of a male inside the store...
