Laramie County property tax estimates up; help may be available

CHEYENNE – Laramie County resident John Lacy said he doesn’t have the money yet to pay the second half of his property taxes owed for 2021.

On top of that, he recently received an estimate for his 2022 taxes, which he said rose dramatically. The 80-year-old retiree said he’s lived in his four-bedroom home since the late 1960s.

“It goes up every year, but this one, 2022 – it’s the worst I’ve ever known,” Lacy said.

Property tax estimates rose across the state this year, and Laramie County was no exception.

Laramie County Assessor Ken Guille said the county’s property valuations increased between about 12% and 20%, which he called a “considerable” increase from previous years. While it’s difficult to compare increases, Guille said, year-to-year increases here are typically closer to 5% to 9%.

This puts Laramie County somewhere in the middle of the pack when it comes to average valuation increases in counties across the state, Guille said.

At the high end, Teton County Assessor Melissa Shinkle told the Jackson Hole News&Guide that estimated property taxes for 2022 had increased by an average of 30% to 50%. Park County’s assessor, Pat Meyer, said average increases in that county were between 25% and 45%, according to the Powell Tribune.

Assessment notices are “basically your estimated value on your property, and then it gives you an estimated tax amount based upon the previous year’s mill levy,” Guille told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Laramie County typically sends these out in March, he said.

Assessments for property taxes are based on property sales within the county during the previous calendar year.

In 2021, sales were “just crazy,” Guille said. He had about 2,500 valid sales upon which to base the 2022 estimates, which he said was a record during his time as county assessor.

Because Wyoming is a market-value system, property taxes “are based upon the market value of your property,” he said.

“We’ve had a real shortage of housing in Laramie County, and a lot of people moving here, and so there’s a real supply and demand issue that we have in Laramie County right now. We just don’t have the supply, but we have a huge demand right now,” Guille said. “You’re finding that houses are in bidding wars in a lot of cases, where five or six people are making an offer on it, and many times that final sales price is above the original listing price.”

The county assessor said he was interested to see whether the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike would slow down home sales.

All assessors in the state are reporting that their county’s average valuations went up in 2021, Guille said.

Property Tax Refund Program

These increases have caused concern among homeowners. Some may qualify for assistance from the state’s Property Tax Refund Program, which was appropriated money for the first time since 2019 by the Wyoming Legislature during this year’s budget session.

Brenda Henson, director of the Wyoming Department of Revenue, said legislators funded the program with $3 million for the biennium, or $1.5 million each for the 2021 and 2022 property tax years.

People must meet several criteria to qualify. These include owning their home, having been a Wyoming resident for at least the past five years, having paid all 2021 property taxes in full and having personal assets that do not exceed $133,651 per adult household member.

Personal assets in this case do not include the value of your home, a car for each adult household member, retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans, cash value of life insurance policies and medical savings accounts, according to the Department of Revenue.

Those applying also must meet income requirements specific to the county where they live. In Laramie County, someone must make $53,370 per year or less.

Applications must be submitted to the Department of Revenue by June 6.

As of Thursday, Henson said close to 950 applications had already been submitted, either by mail or online.

In 2019, the department received 1,587 applications, Henson said, and 1,411 were approved.

The same year, Laramie County accounted for 206 of these applications.

Statewide, the average refund in 2019 was $533.08, Henson said. In Laramie County, it was $552.

Those who qualify can expect to receive up to one-half of their 2021 property tax amount, or one-half of the county’s median residential property tax amount – whichever is less, Henson said.

In Laramie County, the 2021 median residential property tax amount was $1,597.98, meaning the maximum refund available for a homeowner here is $798.99.

The department will begin processing applications after the June 6 deadline, its director said. Eligible applicants will receive their refunds between July and September.

‘Not going back to work’

A teletown hall about the Property Tax Refund Program hosted by AARP Wyoming early this month saw huge interest, according to Tom Lacock, associate state director of communications and state advocacy.

For AARP’s teletown halls, the organization dials out to about 12,000 members, Lacock said. About 1,400 members connected for this particular session.

“It was a big number. To us, it really indicated interest and concern,” he said.

Another sign of interest was that “the bulk of people” stayed on the call for about 23 minutes – longer than is typical, Lacock said. The session lasted about an hour.

“When someone’s 60 to 70 to 80 years old, they’re not going back to work. The opportunity to make more money simply isn’t there,” he said.

And while a huge jump in property tax amounts may tend to have a greater affect on older residents who are on a fixed income, such as Lacy, Lacock emphasized that the increases affect younger people, too. This is especially the case for those who have bought a first house and are trying to build wealth.

Lacock said the speakers on the call, which included Department of Revenue Director Henson, could have continued answering questions from attendees for another hour or two. Afterwards, several reached out to AARP to get an application or more information about the refund program, he said.

This year, Laramie County Assessor Guille said, his office has received “a few more” requests from homeowners to reassess their valuation than in the previous two to three years. This is a request that can be made to the assessor’s office within 30 days of property tax estimates being sent out.

Just four formal appeals have gone to the County Board of Equalization, Guille said: two for residential properties, and two for “very large” commercial properties.