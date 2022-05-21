ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Six! - Sixth Inning Rally Secures Softball’s First Ever Berth in NCAA Division III Finals

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER -- After being held without a hit for five innings, the WPI softball team exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a stunning 6-1 victory over Tufts, completing a sweep of Saturday's doubleheader and clinching the NCAA Division Worcester Super Regional title at Rooftop...

