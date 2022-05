MESA, Arizona — The best season for Lamar University baseball since 2013 came to an end Friday afternoon with a 9-4 setback to Abilene Christian at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz. The loss puts an end to a year that saw LU post a 37-21 record, and just miss a WAC Divisional title by one game with a 20-10 conference record.

