Established in 1992, the Silver Circle Awards is a celebration of Chicago television that recognizes individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the broadcasting industry and have made significant contributions to the industry and the television community. This year's Silver Circle Awards, sponsored by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, took place on Friday, May 13 at the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO