A court victory for the town of Monterey in the ongoing dispute over the entrance to Bee Rock as the State Court of Appeals denied the appeal of the Garden Inn’s owners. Michael and Mirtha Kopec challenged a lower court ruling that said there was a clear easement granted to the natural area and that the Garden Inn owners knew that when they acquired their interest. The Kopecs argued that the Tennessee Parks and Greenways Foundation, the original organization that received the easement, was an indispensable party to the lawsuit. The Foundation received the easement from the Walker Family in 2018.

MONTEREY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO