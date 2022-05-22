ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariarne Titmus breaks Katie Ledecky's 400m freestyle world record

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic champion Ariarne Titmus broke Katie Ledecky's 400m freestyle world record at the Australian Championships. Titmus finished in three minutes 56.40 seconds to beat the American's record, set at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, by six...

