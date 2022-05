CHARDON, Ohio — Chardon High School Football Coach Frank Hall said the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas brought back emotions that sadly he knows all too well. The May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School left at least 19 children and three adults dead. Hall told News 5 he can't imagine what the families of the victims in Texas are going through and said his thoughts are with families of the Feb. 27, 2012, Chardon High School shooting, who now have to relive a wide variety of emotions.

