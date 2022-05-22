Pattricia Marie “Patt” Axley

Iris M. Hyland, age 98, of Culver, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. Iris was born April 6, 1924 in Culver, Indiana to William Crossgrove and Mary Howell Crossgrove, both deceased. She had a long career in county government having served as the Bailiff of the Marshall County Superior Court,...
Gene Oliver Ladd, age 91, of Knox, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 15, 2022 leaving us all with his warm feelings and a positive belief in the future. Gene was born April 15, 1931 in Chicago to Oliver Ladd and Margaret O’Leary Ladd, both deceased. After...
The Knox Board of Works will meet today where they will have a work session concerning operations of the Knox City Police Department. Following the work session at 9 a.m. CT, they will hold their regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they will get updates from Knox Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost on several properties under code enforcement. All department superintendents, along with the police chief, will present information to the board.
About 280 students from nine schools in Starke County and Marshall County took to the Plymouth High School football field Monday night to practice marching for the Indianapolis 500 parade set to take place Saturday, May 28. Students from Plymouth, LaVille, Bremen, Triton, Argos, Culver, Knox, North Judson-San Pierre and...
The Starke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon. Police say 53-year-old Paul Jones from Illinois was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 just east of County Road 750 E. in his semi when he reportedly swerved to miss a deer and the semi rolled over, landing in a ditch in the area.
The Oregon-Davis Junior/Senior High School has a new principal. Superintendent Bill Bennett said the search recently ended with a recommendation presented to the Oregon-Davis School Board Monday night. “We had two rounds of interviews with approximately 11 candidates who applied for our Junior/Senior High School principal position,” stated Bennett. “During...
Part of the construction project at the North Judson-San Pierre Elementary School is nearing the end. The overall project includes the construction of a new gym with an opportunity to use the old gym as a way to expand the cafeteria, include a multi-purpose room, collaboration room, conference room, and a faculty dining/meeting room. With that includes the relocation of playground equipment and the renovation of the Elementary School as a whole.
The North Judson Town Council members were updated last week on recent town clean-up efforts. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the town clean-up event on May 7 resulted in five, 40-yard dumpsters full of discarded unwanted items. He noted that Town Marshal and Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fisher worked to help residents get rid of large, unwanted items by helping get those items hauled away from properties.
The Culver Town Council members will consider the second reading of an ordinance when they meet tonight that would rezone 415 Lakeshore Drive from Commercial to Planned Unit Development. In response to public feedback in April, the developer scaled down the initial project from seven residential town homes down to...
Three in-person public meetings are being hosted by Indiana Department of Transportation officials to gather comments on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, with one gathering scheduled in Plymouth. According to INDOT, the program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and the elements of...
The Knox City Council will meet tonight where they will discuss an amendment to the salary ordinance that deals with police overtime pay. The council will also review a quote from SF Industries concerning the restoration of poles downtown. Mayor Dennis Estok and Clerk-Treasurer Cyndi Kidder will have updates. The...
Work continues to finalize an effort to provide more parking around the Pulaski County Courthouse and Justice Center. There is a lot just west of the Justice Center that Commissioner Maurice Loehmer has been working to get paved to assist county workers and residents doing business at the county buildings with parking.
Pre-construction work ahead of the paving project on 700 East in Starke County will be starting this week. Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert told the Starke County Commissioners last week that two culverts need to be replaced prior to Rieth-Riley Construction Company’s arrival on June 1 to pave 700 East from State Road 8 to 625 South.
The intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 in La Porte County will soon feature a roundabout. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, construction of the new intersection by Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is expected to begin on or after Tuesday, May 31. It will be constructed in three phases through late October.
Awards and recognition will be given to employees with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sheriff Jeff Richwine said there will be life saving awards given, along with awards for years of service. The Pulaski County Commissioners and Pulaski County Council will be in attendance to distribute awards and recognize the efforts of all of the employees at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.
The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a recommendation for a new Junior/Senior High School Principal. The board members will also review recommendations to install 3M security film, new carpet at the Elementary School, adopt a Math and CTE textbooks, reinvest in a six-month CD, pour new concrete at the Elementary School, and the removal of asphalt.
A bridge deck overlay maintenance project on the U.S. 30 bridge near Hamlet will cause a change in traffic patterns on or after Tuesday, May 31. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say both U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 in Starke County will have alternating lane closures with changing traffic patterns through late July.
