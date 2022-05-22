Pattricia Marie “Patt” Axley

The Knox Board of Works will meet today where they will have a work session concerning operations of the Knox City Police Department. Following the work session at 9 a.m. CT, they will hold their regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they will get updates from Knox Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost on several properties under code enforcement. All department superintendents, along with the police chief, will present information to the board.

KNOX, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO