La Porte, IN

Helen J. Downey

By Anita Goodan
wkvi.com
 3 days ago

Memorial services for Helen J. Downey, 83, of LaPorte, formerly of Winamac, will be Wednesday, May 25...

wkvi.com

wkvi.com

Iris M. Hyland

Iris M. Hyland, age 98, of Culver, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022. Iris was born April 6, 1924 in Culver, Indiana to William Crossgrove and Mary Howell Crossgrove, both deceased. She had a long career in county government having served as the Bailiff of the Marshall County Superior Court,...
CULVER, IN
wkvi.com

Gene Oliver Ladd

Gene Oliver Ladd, age 91, of Knox, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 15, 2022 leaving us all with his warm feelings and a positive belief in the future. Gene was born April 15, 1931 in Chicago to Oliver Ladd and Margaret O’Leary Ladd, both deceased. After...
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Jim Dobson Ford to Celebrate 50th Anniversary Saturday, May 28

Jim Dobson Ford will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary Saturday, May 28 at the facility at 806 N. Plymouth Road in Winamac. K99.3 WKVI will be there for a live remote and there will be cruise-in classic car show, live D.J., prize giveaways, activities for kids, and more. As they...
WINAMAC, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson Mint Festival Royalty Crowned

This year’s Mint Festival King and Queen have been crowned, as well as the Little Miss and Mr. Mint members. The 2022 Mint Festival King is Logan Radtke and the 2022 Mint Festival Queen is Rebecca Ratliff. The King First Runner-Up is Shane Vanasdall and the Second Runner-up is Thomas Bunyan. The Queen First Runner-Up is Dakota Finch and the Second Runner-Up is Jocilynn Radtke.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
La Porte, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Winamac, IN
City
La Porte, IN
wkvi.com

Knox Board of Works to Meet Today

The Knox Board of Works will meet today where they will have a work session concerning operations of the Knox City Police Department. Following the work session at 9 a.m. CT, they will hold their regular monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they will get updates from Knox Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost on several properties under code enforcement. All department superintendents, along with the police chief, will present information to the board.
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Oregon-Davis School Board Hires New Junior/Senior High School Principal

The Oregon-Davis Junior/Senior High School has a new principal. Superintendent Bill Bennett said the search recently ended with a recommendation presented to the Oregon-Davis School Board Monday night. “We had two rounds of interviews with approximately 11 candidates who applied for our Junior/Senior High School principal position,” stated Bennett. “During...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight

The Culver Town Council members will consider the second reading of an ordinance when they meet tonight that would rezone 415 Lakeshore Drive from Commercial to Planned Unit Development. In response to public feedback in April, the developer scaled down the initial project from seven residential town homes down to...
CULVER, IN
#The Frain Mortuary
wkvi.com

North Judson Town Council Updated on Clean-up Efforts

The North Judson Town Council members were updated last week on recent town clean-up efforts. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said the town clean-up event on May 7 resulted in five, 40-yard dumpsters full of discarded unwanted items. He noted that Town Marshal and Code Enforcement Officer Kelly Fisher worked to help residents get rid of large, unwanted items by helping get those items hauled away from properties.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

North Judson-San Pierre School Board Receives Project Update

Part of the construction project at the North Judson-San Pierre Elementary School is nearing the end. The overall project includes the construction of a new gym with an opportunity to use the old gym as a way to expand the cafeteria, include a multi-purpose room, collaboration room, conference room, and a faculty dining/meeting room. With that includes the relocation of playground equipment and the renovation of the Elementary School as a whole.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

INDOT to Host in-Person Public Meetings on Indiana Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

Three in-person public meetings are being hosted by Indiana Department of Transportation officials to gather comments on the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, with one gathering scheduled in Plymouth. According to INDOT, the program team will summarize the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program requirements and the elements of...
PLYMOUTH, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Department Responds to Rollover Accident

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi rollover accident Wednesday afternoon. Police say 53-year-old Paul Jones from Illinois was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 just east of County Road 750 E. in his semi when he reportedly swerved to miss a deer and the semi rolled over, landing in a ditch in the area.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wkvi.com

Roundabout Construction Project to Begin Next Week in La Porte County

The intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 2 in La Porte County will soon feature a roundabout. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, construction of the new intersection by Rieth-Riley Construction Co. is expected to begin on or after Tuesday, May 31. It will be constructed in three phases through late October.
LA PORTE, IN
wkvi.com

Lt. Governor to Meet with Officials in Pulaski County for Broadband Ready Celebration

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will meet with state and local officials in Pulaski County on Wednesday, May 25 to celebrate the county’s Broadband Ready designations. The event will recognize the contributors, local Broadband Task Force and Council, and internet providers investing in the county to bring broadband to residents of Pulaski County through the Community Foundation’s Aspirations in Action initiative.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Oregon-Davis School Board to Meet Tonight

The Oregon-Davis School Board will meet tonight where they will discuss a recommendation for a new Junior/Senior High School Principal. The board members will also review recommendations to install 3M security film, new carpet at the Elementary School, adopt a Math and CTE textbooks, reinvest in a six-month CD, pour new concrete at the Elementary School, and the removal of asphalt.
HAMLET, IN
wkvi.com

Work Continues on Parking Lot Near Pulaski County Justice Center

Work continues to finalize an effort to provide more parking around the Pulaski County Courthouse and Justice Center. There is a lot just west of the Justice Center that Commissioner Maurice Loehmer has been working to get paved to assist county workers and residents doing business at the county buildings with parking.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Bridge Work on U.S. 30 in Starke County Planned to Start May 31

A bridge deck overlay maintenance project on the U.S. 30 bridge near Hamlet will cause a change in traffic patterns on or after Tuesday, May 31. Indiana Department of Transportation officials say both U.S. 30 and U.S. 35 in Starke County will have alternating lane closures with changing traffic patterns through late July.
STARKE COUNTY, IN

