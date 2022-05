The 4 day work week is something we all dream of. In the town of Swampscott, town employees went from a standard five-day workweek to four days three weeks ago. “Everything that we’re doing into four days I think gives us the ability to unpackage that over a three-day period,” said town administrator Sean Fitzgerald. Now the employees are working the same number of hours as their work days are extended. Initially this was simply a trial run however it has been very well received that it has turned into a permanent thing. How do you feel about a potential 4 day work week? Is this something you’d want in your work place?

