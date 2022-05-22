ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oldest Bar in Every State

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
247tempo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious blow to food and drinking establishments, especially bars. Many permanently closed. But some are still standing – including bars that were established about a century ago. And almost every state has one such drinking establishment. 24/7 Tempo has identified the oldest...

247tempo.com

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Tampa Bay Times

Psychiatric facilities prioritize out-of-state kids for profit

South Carolina children who need immediate, around-the-clock psychiatric care risk being stranded for days — even weeks — waiting for help, only to be sent hundreds of miles away from home for treatment. When no psychiatric residential treatment beds are open in South Carolina, some children must travel...
HEALTH
CBS New York

NYC real estate pros accused of voucher rental discrimination

NEW YORK -- A new lawsuit alleges renters with government-issued vouchers are being discriminated against.More than 100 real estate professionals were named, accused of denying low-income New Yorkers access to a home, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday.During the fist quarter of this year, the median rent in Manhattan alone reached a record high of nearly $3,700 a month, according to StreetEasy."I've searched for an apartment with a voucher for roughly three years. During those three years, I was homeless," Charisma White said.FLASHBACK: Exclusive: Housing Advocates' Report Details Alleged Discrimination Against New Yorkers With Rental Assistance  Getting an apartment with a government-issued...

Comments / 0

