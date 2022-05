Police are searching for two suspects (above) they say critically injured a man in a late-night attack last week on the SE corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue. The NYPD says that the two separately attacked the 46-year-old victim at 3:40 a.m. on May 18. Video footage shows the first suspect grabbing the victim from behind and throwing him to the ground, where he gets in his face and punches him before walking away.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO