NYC street food vendor attacked in Times Square with milk crate, traffic cones, video shows

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.

20 HOURS AGO