New York City, NY

NYC street food vendor attacked in Times Square with milk crate, traffic cones, video shows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City police have released video of a man who they say attacked a street food vendor in Times Square with a milk crate and traffic cones earlier this month in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect. The unknown man became involved in a verbal...

PIX11

Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

Bronx visitor wakes up to find all four of her tires stolen

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes teen inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a teenage girl inside a subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police. The 17-year-old victim was walking inside the East Broadway subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before leaving, authorities said. Police asked for help from the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
vnexplorer.net

The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
evgrieve.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in attack on 2nd Avenue and 4th Street that left victim with a skull fracture

Police are searching for two suspects (above) they say critically injured a man in a late-night attack last week on the SE corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue. The NYPD says that the two separately attacked the 46-year-old victim at 3:40 a.m. on May 18. Video footage shows the first suspect grabbing the victim from behind and throwing him to the ground, where he gets in his face and punches him before walking away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRIC TV

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

NEW YORK (WPIX) — The skeleton of a New York City woman who was reported missing in January was discovered accidentally by workers three months later, while they were doing maintenance outside her bedroom window at the public housing complex in Queens. Nexstar’s WPIX has now learned the woman,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

NYC Dad, 6-Year-Old Son Robbed of $30 at Gunpoint After Yankee Game

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say. The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and...
BRONX, NY
fox40jackson.com

New York City doesn’t deserve NYPD, the finest police in the world

New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

