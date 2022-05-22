NYC street food vendor attacked in Times Square with milk crate, traffic cones, video shows
New York City police have released video of a man who they say attacked a street food vendor in Times Square with a milk crate and traffic cones earlier this month in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect. The unknown man became involved in a verbal...
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
CONCOURSE VILLAGE, Bronx (PIX11) — Lynette Bright, who was visiting her sister in the Bronx, got an unwelcome present. “She startled me out of my sleep to tell me that all my tires [were] gone,” Bright said. All four tires were stolen overnight, she added. And it seems to be the gift the keeps on […]
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a teenage girl inside a subway station in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to police. The 17-year-old victim was walking inside the East Broadway subway station when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks before leaving, authorities said. Police asked for help from the […]
Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
Before he pulled a 9mm pistol and inexplicably shot a complete stranger in the chest aboard a moving train Sunday morning, the heavyset man in a white mask might have been mistaken at first glance as a model citizen adhering to a new ad campaign in the New York City subway.
Police are searching for two suspects (above) they say critically injured a man in a late-night attack last week on the SE corner of Fourth Street and Second Avenue. The NYPD says that the two separately attacked the 46-year-old victim at 3:40 a.m. on May 18. Video footage shows the first suspect grabbing the victim from behind and throwing him to the ground, where he gets in his face and punches him before walking away.
A cold-blooded killer remained on the loose Tuesday, nearly 48 hours after allegedly murdering a 48-year-old Goldman Sachs employee on his way to Sunday brunch in an apparently unprovoked shooting aboard a Q train on the Manhattan Bridge. Multiple law enforcement sources identified the suspected Q train shooter as Andrew...
NEW YORK (WPIX) — The skeleton of a New York City woman who was reported missing in January was discovered accidentally by workers three months later, while they were doing maintenance outside her bedroom window at the public housing complex in Queens. Nexstar’s WPIX has now learned the woman,...
Police are looking for a man they say robbed a father and his 6-year-old son at gunpoint when they returned to their Bronx home after a Yankee game earlier this week, authorities say. The 40-year-old dad and his son were seen walking into their building lobby, near Sheridan Avenue and...
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after being thrown to the ground early the morning of May 18, police said Tuesday. The 46-year-old victim was at the corner of East 4th Street and 2nd Avenue about 3:40 a.m. when he was approached from behind, police said. Footage of the incident […]
Multiple vehicles, including what appeared to be a double-decker tour bus, were involved in a crash in the heart of midtown Manhattan Tuesday that ended with a UPS tractor-trailer on a sidewalk in front of Old Navy, Chopper 4 video shows. The crash at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue was...
Staten Island elected officials remember what it was like living in the borough when many referred to it as “the dump.”. “The joke was if you drove through Staten Island, New York, along the West Shore Expressway you’d roll up your windows because the smell was so bad,” said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.
Here's another case of being careful what you post online. In this case, when you're claiming you got hurt on the job and can't physically do much, you might not want to post pics of yourself doing physical activity. According to his disability application form, this New York state man...
New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”
The NYPD says a Brooklyn man was shot and killed on board a Q train and the suspect is still on the loose. Police report the victim boarded a Manhattan-bound Q train at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dekalb Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. As the Q train crossed the Manhattan Bridge, a man allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.
