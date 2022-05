Three children were rescued by lifeguards at an Ocean City beach Saturday afternoon after getting caught in a rip current, city officials said. Two of the juveniles, from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. But the third, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, was rushed from the hospital to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, as he was breathing on his own but unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the city.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO