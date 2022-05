The St. Louis Cardinals need to consider moving Jordan Hicks out of the rotation, and they just so happen to have two internal replacements. This season, the St. Louis Cardinals experimented by putting Jordan Hicks in the rotation. While there have been flashes, he has struggled to the tune of a 5.02 ERA and 29/20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. And in the first 78 pitches thrown on Wednesday, he only garnered five swings and misses while walking five batters.

