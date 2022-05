Men and women are distributed differently in terms of fat. Due to their high levels of estrogen, women are more likely to accumulate fat in their thighs and buttocks. Men have more testosterone in their blood. Testosterone sends fat to the belly, resulting in a male round apple belly. Due to evolutionary factors, women also store weight in their hips and thighs for functionally improved childbearing ability.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO