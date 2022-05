The 2022 hurricane season starts today, and emergency managers say now is the time to prepare as an active season is expected during a time of supply chain uncertainties. "We took a look at some of the early projections, and it looks like it's going to be a busy season," said Dan Summers, Collier County Emergency Services director. "But our philosophy is still the same: it only takes one."

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO