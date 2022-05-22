ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

DPS: San Benito man killed in crash near Brownsville

KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Benito man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near Brownsville on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Sunday. The crash happened...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 2

Sylvia Vallejo
3d ago

My deepest condolences to his family and friends give the the strength my lord losing a love one is not easy lost my mom 3- month’s ago🥲may he RIP 🙏🙏

Reply
4
ValleyCentral

Second suspect in Brownsville robbery arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brownsville Police Department arrested the second suspect in a car theft. Michelle Annette Padilla was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in criminal activity, smuggling of persons, operation of a stash house and engaging in criminal activity. On May 9, Brownsville police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Valley schools on high alert following deadly Uvalde school shooting

Valley schools are on high alert following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. School districts from across the Valley have ramped up security measures in response to the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Authorities are also investigating school-related incidents in Progreso and...
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Friday night. The woman was identified as 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas from Brownsville, according to a press release. At 9:30 p.m. on May 20, police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

‘Mobile vet’ charged for killing dog, practicing without a license

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office alleges a 56-year-old McAllen man who operated a mobile veterinarian service and prepared his equipment at a car wash was practicing veterinary medicine without a license and killed a dog as a result of a botched procedure. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Roberto Mejia on Tuesday...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

VIDEO: Vehicle on fire, Harlingen FD at scene

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department is working to put out a vehicle that caught fire on Sunday afternoon. The vehicle was located on the side of W. Expressway 83, near Dilworth Road. According to Harlingen Fire Department, there were no injuries reported. They are working to put out certain areas of the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local authorities take precautions to protect students in RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A deadly mass shooting in Uvalde has claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Local authorities have now implemented precautions in an effort to protect Rio Grande Valley schools, staff, and students. Multiple police departments have announced their plans to monitor campuses and increase police presence in […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO welcomes new K-9 deputy

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming their newest deputy, a K-9 named “Aro.” Aro is a 1 1/2-year-old Dutch Shepherd. He was donated to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office by the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. Aro will be used to sniff inbound mail entering the detention […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported across the RGV

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds across the Rio Grande Valley have left many residents without power. Power outages have been reported in parts of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy County. AEP is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 2,533 Cameron: 1,920 Starr: 56 Willacy: 57 MVEC is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 2,994 Cameron: 372 […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police hold moment of silence for victims of ‘senseless tragedy’

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local police department held a moment of silence for the lives lost in the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. On Tuesday,19 children and two teachers were killed at the Robb Elementary School, located in Uvalde. Wednesday morning, the Mission Police Department held a moment of silence for […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Strong storms moving through RGV

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – We are tracking severe weather that is moving through the Rio Grande Valley; this article is being updated as new information comes in. 8:00 AM UPDATE:  Strong storms continue moving through Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.  Widespread rainfall estimates of 2-4″ of […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ValleyCentral

San Benito man admits to transporting migrants in trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 37-year-old has pleaded guilty to hiding migrants in a trailer in a smuggling attempt. According to a release, Eric Mendiola from San Benito admitted to smuggling 31 individuals in an 18-wheeler. He was the driver. On March 20, Mendiola drove to the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. A K-9 […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission firefighters rescue at least 8 from high water

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people experienced high water across the Rio Grande Valley early Tuesday morning. City of Mission firefighters saved at least eight people from the high water while overcoming challenges.  Mission Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez, who is also the Emergency Management Coordinator, said they had to use their high-profile truck to […]
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

McAllen Man Charged In Mission Bank Robbery

A McAllen man has been charged for a bank robbery in Mission. 60-year-old Randy Francis Davis was arraigned Sunday on charges of robbery and possessing a controlled substance and given a $250,000 bond. Mission police say it was Davis who walked into the Vantage Bank branch on Tom Landry and...
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Over $1,700 stolen from Target

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity of this person of interest. According to police, the male subject is a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the Target store on Morrison Road. The subject arrived in a black Mercedes and entered the store. He selected several items […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Tire recycling event set for May 28

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County announces the annual Road to Recycling-Tire Disposal Event. The event is set for Saturday, May 28 at 12 different locations throughout the county. Drop-off sites and times: Precinct 1 9091 N. Oklahoma Ave – Brownsville from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Precinct 2 2100 Gregory Ave – Brownsville […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

