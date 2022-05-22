ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Hamm dishes on his dream role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor Jon Hamm joins Wille Geist to discuss his...

Jay Ellis gets real about pulling mid-air stunts in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Actor Jay Ellis joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the reality of flying fighter jets in “Top Gun: Maverick” and working alongside Tom Cruise. Ellis also talks about meeting Prince William and Duchess Kate on the red carpet at the movie’s premiere and even does his own Al Roker-inspired weather report.May 23, 2022.
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
Jon Hamm
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
Nick Cannon Really Meant 'Explicit' When He Made 'Raw & B: The Explicit Tape' Project: 'It's Baby-Making Music'

Q&A – Nick Cannon delivered Raw & B: The Explicit Tape on Friday (May 20), a collection of sultry songs that found the multi-hyphenate baring his soul — and ravenous sexual appetite. HipHopDX attended a private listening party in Los Angeles ahead of its release earlier this week and it was clear Cannon was in his element, singing along to the music and bobbing his head.
Tom Cruise felt the need to terrify James Corden in a ‘Top Gun’ fighter jet

The danger zone met the funny bone when Tom Cruise took James Corden up for a pair of unforgettable flights he piloted on Monday night’s “Late Late Show.”. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star, who previously went skydiving with Corden, took the late-night host out to the desert where Cruise revealed he would fly the two of them in a vintage fighter plane.
Lauren Jauregui: I've learned to love my body

Lauren Jauregui has learned to love her body. The 25-year-old singer has taken to Twitter to express her love for her own body, insisting she'll always appreciate it, even if she doesn't "look like a Photoshopped version of [herself]". Lauren - who joined Fifth Harmony as teenager, after starring on...
