NE Lottery

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleaded with colleagues to act after the latest mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Speaking on the Senate floor, Murphy asked "why are we here" if not to do something about the problem of mass shootings in America. The shooting at Uvalde elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime. Murphy mentioned the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school where 20first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO