Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp
With NFL training camps just a few weeks away, it is time for us to update our predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers starters. We’ve already given you our look at how we think the offense will look and here’s the defense.
Defensive line-Cam Heyward
Cam Heyward is the ageless wonder and still one of the best playmakers on the defense.
Defensive line-Montravius Adams
Defensive line-Chris Wormley
Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt
Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith
Inside linebacker-Myles Jack
The Steelers big addition on defense was Myles Jack who adds tremendous athleticism to the defense.
Inside linebacker-Devin Bush
Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon
Witherspoon returns as the starter after finishing the season strong.
Cornerback-Levi Wallace
Slot cornerback-Cameron Sutton
Sutton’s versatility will keep him on the field as a hybrid cornerback/safety.
Safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick
Safety-Terrell Edmunds
The Steelers opted to being Terrell Edmunds back and he will once against start at strong safety.
Comments / 0