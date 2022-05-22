Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp

With NFL training camps just a few weeks away, it is time for us to update our predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers starters. We’ve already given you our look at how we think the offense will look and here’s the defense.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cam Heyward is the ageless wonder and still one of the best playmakers on the defense.

Defensive line-Montravius Adams

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Inside linebacker-Myles Jack

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers big addition on defense was Myles Jack who adds tremendous athleticism to the defense.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Witherspoon returns as the starter after finishing the season strong.

Cornerback-Levi Wallace

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Slot cornerback-Cameron Sutton

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Sutton’s versatility will keep him on the field as a hybrid cornerback/safety.

Safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers opted to being Terrell Edmunds back and he will once against start at strong safety.