ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Predicting the Steelers starting defense ahead of training camp

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxiVo_0fme4Pf000

With NFL training camps just a few weeks away, it is time for us to update our predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers starters. We’ve already given you our look at how we think the offense will look and here’s the defense.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XkEh_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cam Heyward is the ageless wonder and still one of the best playmakers on the defense.

Defensive line-Montravius Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Znif3_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Z3N_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQDpy_0fme4Pf000
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6xQ4_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Inside linebacker-Myles Jack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f48wJ_0fme4Pf000
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers big addition on defense was Myles Jack who adds tremendous athleticism to the defense.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvlIP_0fme4Pf000
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Witherspoon returns as the starter after finishing the season strong.

Cornerback-Levi Wallace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBm6F_0fme4Pf000
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Slot cornerback-Cameron Sutton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p09YW_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Sutton’s versatility will keep him on the field as a hybrid cornerback/safety.

Safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTDj3_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uPlg_0fme4Pf000
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers opted to being Terrell Edmunds back and he will once against start at strong safety.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Steelers To-Go: What to Watch at OTAs

Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs is finally here, and with them come plenty of questions. While Stephon Tuitt and Diontae Johnson's presence are certainly something to keep an eye on, these five names are the players I'm watching in South Side this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Baker Mayfield photo fuels trade speculation

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameron Sutton#Training Camps#American Football#Montravius Adams#Wallace Slot
The Spun

Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan. Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

Kevin Colbert's successor should be announced by week's end. The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Interviews have concluded and the Steelers are paring down their candidates list, Rapoport...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have a glut of quarterbacks right now and realized that it's time to trim some of the extras off. To that end, they have released a quarterback. On Monday, the Browns claimed defensive back Reggie Robinson off waivers. In a corresponding move, they waived quarterback Felix Harper.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray will absolutely hate the Cardinals’ recent announcement

The Arizona Cardinals are currently in the midst of a contract dispute with star quarterback Kyler Murray, but their latest announcement is sure to irritate the 24-year-old. The Cardinals announced on Monday that they would be the focus of HBO’s Hard Knocks for the in-season edition of the show. Effectively, while Arizona navigates both a potential playoff run and Murray’s contract negotiations, they’ll also have a camera crew following them around at all times.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Report: Steelers have completed interview process for G.M. job

The Steelers are closing in on a new General Manager. The team has concluded the interview process and now will choose among the six candidates who received second interviews, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The Steelers had two interviews with internal candidates Brandon Hunt, their pro scouting director,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Two Teams Remain Interested in Baker Mayfield

The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy