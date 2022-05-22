ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports ranks Steelers offense near bottom of NFL

By Curt Popejoy
 6 days ago
CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin put out his offensive tier list for the upcoming season. While we acknowledge that lists like this are largely subjective and just another person’s opinion, it is great to get one thinking about where the Pittsburgh Steelers are in relation to the rest of the NFL.

Dubin has the Steelers sitting in the below-average tier at No. 27. As a fan, your first reaction would probably be to get defensive. But in relation to the rest of the NFL and taking a close look at the roster, this is honestly pretty fair.

Last season, the Steelers were the worst rushing team in the league, and the only reason the offense was able to get any traction at all was because of Ben Roethlisberger. Now he’s retired and the quarterback position is a massive unknown.

There is no denying the potential of this group. The team added multiple talented offensive linemen and wide receivers, but the new quarterbacks will be the deciding factor. If things don’t go according to plan, it could be a very long season.

Let us know in the comments where you would rank the Steelers offense.

