ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA fans had all the Paul Pierce jokes about Marcus Smart after Celtics guard returned from leg injury

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0va9w8_0fmdr60h00

Another Boston Celtics star made what felt like an improbable return from injury in a playoff game.

(Of course, in the case of one of those stars, it may not have been an injury, but we’ll get to that).

During the Miami Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Marcus Smart got tied up with Kyle Lowry and came down screaming in pain and holding his leg.

The guard was immediately taken to the locker room … but later in the third quarter, he jogged back from there and kept gutting it out.

As everyone noted, it was shades of Paul Pierce returning from injury — although apparently it may have been something different and the story has since changed once again, according to Pierce — in the 2008 NBA Finals:

Here's the injury and return

All the Paul Pierce comparisons

Remember the Pierce moment when he was taken off in a wheelchair and then returned?

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Steph Curry drills signature no-look triple from corner in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The no-look turnaround 3-pointer has quickly turned into a trademark moment for Steph Curry. On Sunday night in Dallas, Curry pulled out his signature jumper in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Mavericks. With the Mavericks on a run in the second quarter, Curry pulled the trigger on a catch-and-shoot jumper from the corner with Spencer Dinwiddie closing in his face.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Willis Reed
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Marcus Smart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith believes Joel Embiid was snubbed from NBA First Team

Everybody has their opinion on Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. The big fella is a polarizing player who has his supporters, but also many people who criticize his game. But after the season he had, it’s hard not to include him on the All-NBA first tTeam. He led the league in scoring at 30.6 points per game. He became the first big man to lead the league in scoring in 22 years and the first big man to average 30 in a season since 1982. And he endured a great deal throughout the 2021-22 season just to keep the Sixers competitive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Gifdsports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy