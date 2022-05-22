NBA fans had all the Paul Pierce jokes about Marcus Smart after Celtics guard returned from leg injury

Another Boston Celtics star made what felt like an improbable return from injury in a playoff game.

(Of course, in the case of one of those stars, it may not have been an injury, but we’ll get to that).

During the Miami Heat’s win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Marcus Smart got tied up with Kyle Lowry and came down screaming in pain and holding his leg.

The guard was immediately taken to the locker room … but later in the third quarter, he jogged back from there and kept gutting it out.

As everyone noted, it was shades of Paul Pierce returning from injury — although apparently it may have been something different and the story has since changed once again, according to Pierce — in the 2008 NBA Finals:

