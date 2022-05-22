ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOE announced the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour, a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities

 3 days ago
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the department members, elected officials, and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement. This year, the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Investment...

Nashville News Hub

Gov. Lee and the Tennessee Department of Health released the following actions and guidance regarding the nationwide infant formula shortage

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the state officials, families impacted by the infant formula shortage are encouraged to use the following resources:. Read guidance about formula substitution and warnings about altering formula here. Call your local foodbank to ask if they have infant formula in stock here. Check your...
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

The 1948 Election in Tennessee IV

For decades, Democrats in Tennessee had enjoyed the luxury of sailing through general elections without having to worry about the results. Republicans in Tennessee talked a good game and usually had nominees for both the governorship and seats in the United States Senate, but few serious candidates offered themselves up as sacrificial lambs. Most statewide campaigns waged by Republican candidates were not well funded. That changed in 1948 when Carroll Reece, immediate past chairman of the Republican National Committee, came home to seek a seat in the U. S. Senate. Reece was certainly well qualified to serve in the Senate, having been in Congress for twenty-six years. Reece had also been Tennessee’s Republican National Committeeman since 1939. Carroll Reece was widely known and highly respected inside the councils of his own party. Reece was also one of the very few Republicans to hold elective office below the Mason – Dixon Line.
TENNESSEE STATE
Nashville Parent

6 Beaches We Love in Middle Tennessee

Open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through September. Sandy Beach for lake swimming and picnic areas. Sandy Beach for lake swimming. Sandy beach, picnic spots, boat/fishing ramps and swimming area. 4. Laguardo Recreation Area. ​​​​​876 Burnett Rd, Old Hickory. $5 fee per car/per day.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Where refugees in Tennessee are arriving from

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday, May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Tennessee

America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places. Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot...
TENNESSEE STATE
US News and World Report

Work Begins to Clear Tornado Debris at Natchez Trace Forest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — agriculture officials say work has begun to clean up debris at Natchez Trace State Forest after a December tornado damaged the park. A tornado that tore through Henderson County on Dec. 10 made a path about 6 miles (9 kilometers) long through the forest, causing heavy damage to about 1,400 acres (566 hectares), the state Agriculture Department said in a news release.
