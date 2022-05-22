TDOE announced the Accelerating TN 2022 Tour, a statewide tour spanning 50 school districts over the course of three weeks to highlight summer learning opportunities
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the department members, elected officials, and education partners will have the chance to join the various engagements to learn more about how schools are accelerating student achievement. This year, the General Assembly passed the Tennessee Investment...nashvillenewshub.com
