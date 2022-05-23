ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

By Derek Beasley
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday.

This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m.

After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.

The Baltimore County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a social media post that it would maintain a flood warning for Eastern Baltimore County and Baltimore until 4:15 a.m.

“Low lying roads may have high water that could be dangerous to drive through,” the office said on Twitter. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

After the weather warnings end, Maryland will experience a more subdued weather pattern.

There will be a chance for showers sans the hail and wind gusts that threatened to accompany the Sunday storms in the coming days, especially late Monday into Tuesday.

It will be cooler and less humid in the wake of the cold front on Monday morning with temperature lows around 60.

Highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees.

The weather pattern through mid-week will remain unsettled with periodic chances for showers through Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back up to around 80 degrees by Thursday with chances for showers continuing through Friday into next weekend.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunny Days Are On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an unseasonably hot weekend with temperature highs of 95 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, Monday was mild and cool. A cold front kept temperatures in the low to mid-70s.   The normal high is now up to 77 degrees, and Maryland residents will not see it until the end of the week.  Some light rain will sprinkle across the state overnight and on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, plenty of clouds will hang around.  Thursday will begin to warm up with showers possible by nightfall.  By Friday, a front will approach the area, and late-day showers or a thunderstorm will be possible.  Hopefully, the weather will dry out just in time for the weekend along with gradual warming too. The temperature in the Baltimore area should be back in the low to mid-80s by Sunday and Monday.  If all things work out and systems don’t get hung up, then Marylanders should see a very pleasant sunny and warm Memorial day weekend.   The beach weather looks fine too, but water temperatures will still be on the cool side—mostly in the mid-60s. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Here’s How To Travel Safely And Efficiently For Memorial Day Weekend

STEVENSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and partner agencies shared some travel tips on Thursday to help travelers save time and stay safe throughout the busy Memorial Day weekend.   AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will be traveling Thursday through Monday, up more than 8% from last year, including 814,000 Marylanders.   “The airports are going to be busy, the roads are going to be busy, it’s going to be busy,” said Ragina Ali, Public & Government Affairs Manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.   Officials from MDOT, law enforcement agencies, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and AAA Mid-Atlantic gathered in Stevensville by the Chesapeake...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fewer Blue Crabs In The Chesapeake Bay “Continue A Worrying Trend”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay is estimated to be at the lowest level observed since an annual survey tracking the population began in 1990, officials announced Thursday.  The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey, a cooperative effort with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, estimated that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary, down from 282 million in 2021. The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993.  While the survey’s juvenile crab estimate rose to 101 million from 86 million last year,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The spokesperson said students and staff remained inside the building while the school resource officer went outside to keep an eye on the bear. Animal control was notified of the encounter, but the bear fled before they arrived, the spokesperson said. It was last seen running into the woods near Route 97. The National Park Service offers the following tips for bear encounters: Stay still and stay calm. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms, which helps bears identify humans. Talk to the bear in low tones, which aren’t threatening. Do not scream or make any sudden movements. Do not run and do not try climbing a tree to get away. Bears are capable of running fast and scaling trees. If possible, leave the area calmly. If this is not an option, allow the bear to leave the area on its own.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Should Ready Their Cars For Hot Weather, Mind Move Over Law, AAA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA is anticipating more than 730,000 Marylanders to travel over Memorial Day weekend, and the association wants people to be prepared. More than 380,000 calls for help are expected nationwide this summer, AAA says, with over 7,000 here in Maryland alone. Hot weather brings with it some automotive challenges, much like the winter months, so the organization is sharing some tips. “People really need to prepare their cars for the summer,” said Edward Hickey, manager for AAA club fleet operations in Baltimore. “They need to make sure their battery is good, that they’re taking it in for the recommended services...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security Increases After Maryland Man Allegedly Threatens Gale-Bailey Elementary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charles County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of making multiple threats of mass violence at an elementary school in Maryland. Earl Washington Jr. of Lexington Park, Maryland, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old man is accused of calling Gale-Bailey Elementary School and a business in White Plains on Tuesday and making several threats of mass violence. Police say the calls were related to the people known to Washington. They are believed to be domestic-related. But out of an abundance of caution, extra officers will be at Gale-Bailey Elementary School this week.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Step Up Presence Around Local Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support. The Anne Arundel County Police Department...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
