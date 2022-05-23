Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday.

This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m.

After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management.

The Baltimore County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a social media post that it would maintain a flood warning for Eastern Baltimore County and Baltimore until 4:15 a.m.

“Low lying roads may have high water that could be dangerous to drive through,” the office said on Twitter. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

After the weather warnings end, Maryland will experience a more subdued weather pattern.

There will be a chance for showers sans the hail and wind gusts that threatened to accompany the Sunday storms in the coming days, especially late Monday into Tuesday.

It will be cooler and less humid in the wake of the cold front on Monday morning with temperature lows around 60.

Highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees.

The weather pattern through mid-week will remain unsettled with periodic chances for showers through Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm back up to around 80 degrees by Thursday with chances for showers continuing through Friday into next weekend.