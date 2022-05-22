ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Has a Brand New, 106 Acre State Park on Flathead Lake

By Michelle
 3 days ago
This 106 acre piece of land that sits directly on Flathead Lake is located in the small community of Somers, Montana. It is now Montana's 56th state park, the first park created in 3 years. Somers, Montana and our new state park are located on the northern tip of...

