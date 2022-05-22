(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Craig and Holly are Brad and Janet in Ferndale Rep’s Rocky Horror Show Which FINALLY Opens This Week

Doris Rose DeLashmutt peacefully “called it curtains” on Friday, May 20, 2022 with friends and family surrounding her. Her parents, Filomena and Michele Romanini, immigrated from Antraccoli, Italy in 1921 and made their home in Orick. She was born on Monday, August 10, 1931 in a house that once stood directly on the current Orick Fairgrounds. The Romanini brood consisted of six children and she was the prized baby of the family. Doris was proud to be from Orick and every chance she got, she’d tell you a story from her charmed childhood. Some of her favorites include the time a bunch of young Orickians took a makeshift raft out on Freshwater Lagoon, not one of them could swim and she marveled that they all survived the adventure. The one and only time she was kicked off a school bus by the driver, was for talking; interestingly the school bus driver happened to be her older brother, Leo. She was left on the side of the road, hitchhiked and got a ride from a logging truck.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO