Week-by-week 2022 regular-season schedule for NFC West

The NFL released its regular-season schedule earlier this month and we know when the Arizona Cardinals will play their 17 games.

But today we want to put together a week-by-week schedule to look at for the entire NFC West.

Below is that schedule.

Week 1

Bills at Rams (Thursday), 8:20 p.m. ET

49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos at Seahawks, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 2

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3

Rams at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 4

Seahawks at Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams at 49ers (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 5

Seahawks at Saints, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Eagles at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 6

49ers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Panthers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 7

Saints at Cardinals, Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams are on bye

Week 8

Cardinals at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET

Giants at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET

49ers are on bye

Week 10

Seahawks at Buccaneers (in Munich), 9:30 a.m. ET

Chargers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. Et

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11

Rams at Saints, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Cardinals (Monday in Mexico City), 8:15 p.m. ET

Seahawks are on bye

Week 12

Chargers at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET

Saints at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Rams at Chiegs, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 13

Cardinals are on bye

Dolphins at 49ers. 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14

Raiders at Rams (Thursday), 8:15 p.m. ET

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Patriots at Cardinals (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15

49ers at Seahawks (Thursday), 8:15 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Rams at Packers (Monday), 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16

Seahawks at Chiefs (Saturday), 1 p.m. ET

Commanders at 49ers (Saturday), 4:05 p.m. ET

Broncos at Rams, 4:30 p.m. ET

Buccaneers at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 17