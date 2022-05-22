ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Has a Brand New, 106 Acre State Park on Flathead Lake

By Michelle
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This 106 acre piece of land that sits directly on Flathead Lake is located in the small community of Somers, Montana. It is now Montana's 56th state park, the first park created in 3 years. Somers, Montana and our new state park are located on the northern tip of...

klyq.com

Comments / 0

Related
1240 KLYQ

Need Plans? Three Last-Minute Memorial Day Getaways in Montana

We just can't win! We have a pandemic that forces us to stay home and we watch the price of gas drop because nobody is traveling. Now everybody is ready to hit the road for the first time in two years and gas is at an all-time high. And that's not me being overly dramatic, gas prices are officially the highest in state history. Traveling for Memorial Day weekend has me experiencing a minor panic attack just thinking about the cost of filling up multiple times on the journey.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Where Are the Best Places to Park in Missoula?

The summer season is just around the corner, meaning more to do outside, more people visiting Missoula, and —unfortunately— fewer parking spots. Here are some tips on the best parking in town from a native Missoulian. The Wilma. Oh concert season, how we’ve missed you. But we haven’t...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosebud, MT
City
Milltown, MT
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Frenchtown, MT
Local
Montana Government
mtpr.org

New approach to affordable housing in Missoula could be a model for the rest of the state

On the north side of Missoula, there are three buildings not far from the railyard on Wolf Avenue. They're rental properties on the radar of several organizations in town. “We call the folks who live here the Wolfies, and this is the Wolf Avenue property,” said Kaia Peterson, director of NeighborWorks Montana. NeighborWorks Montana is the state branch of a national nonprofit that helps people find creative ways to afford homes. Peterson has been working with the Wolf Avenue residents for more than a year now. She got involved after a friend of hers who lives in the neighborhood contacted her.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Montana Snowpack Levels Much Better Due to Wet Spring Weather

Montana snowpack levels are far above normal due to springtime moisture. Snowpack levels in western Montana are far above average, according to the latest data in the SNOTEL report. The new data shows Gallatin County at 123% of normal, with places further west in Montana like Bitterroot, Lower Clark Fork,...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Lake#Lake Whitefish#Lake Mary#Reservoir#House#Montana Fish#Somers Beach#Montana Fwp#Somers State
1240 KLYQ

What Is Hard Water and Why Should Montanans Care About It?

Do you know if your Montana home has hard water? If it does, you may be unknowingly clogging your pipes and irritating your skin. If you don't know what hard water is, you've definitely felt the difference between hard and soft water. But, why should Montanans care about their home's water hardness? Let me explain.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Fire Department Has Openings for Men and Women

The Missoula City Fire Department is hiring, and KGVO News reached out to City Fire Chief Gordy Hughes for details about what qualifications a new firefighter must possess. “The minimum age is 18 years and they must have a high school diploma or an equivalent,” began Chief Hughes. “Upon being hired they will be required to attain an EMT, that’s emergency medical technician basic as a minimum certification. We really look favorably at those with higher certifications, so those with paramedic certification would get higher scoring points for the interview.”
MISSOULA, MT
xpopress.com

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada - Part 1

Two Historic Virginia Cities – Montana vs. Nevada. Part 1 – Montana’s Virginia City Mining Bonanza. There are two historic, old west mining towns named Virginia City, one in Montana considered the cradle of Montana’s history, and a second one in Nevada, near Carson City. Both Virginia Cities were boomtowns, established only four years apart. Nevada’s Virginia City was established first in 1859 soon after the discovery of the Comstock Lode of silver and gold, and Montana’s Virginia City was established in 1863 shortly after the major placer gold discovery in Alder Gulch. Both Virginia Cities are loaded with history, museums, mining relics, and gold-panning and rockhounding opportunities.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Cutting Fences Foundation

Kendra Joyce with the Cutting Fences Foundation joins Hello Montana to talk about her organization. Kendra is an occupational therapist and created Cutting Fences Foundation to help strengthen the physical and mental well-being of the agricultural community. She offers free occupational therapy services for her clients and has weekly advocacy podcasts that you can find by clicking here.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
1240 KLYQ

Help the Missoula PaddleHeads Set a World Record on Opening Day

How many times in your life have you had the chance to take part in setting a Guinness World Record? For most, I'm guessing the answer is zero. But whatever your answer is, you can add +1 to it. The Missoula PaddleHeads are looking for volunteers to help get Missoula recognized in the big book of records before the opening game of the season on Wednesday night (5/25.)
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

UPDATE: Missing Missoula Man Has Been Found

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that John has been found and is home safe. On May 24, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m., the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced that they are searching for 44-year-old John Crepeau. Crepeau has a mustache, dark brown hair, is 5’10”, 170 pounds, and has known health conditions.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Keep Missoula Beautiful: Logjam’s Going Green Guide for Concerts

It seems like everything is starting to line up for the 2022 summer concert season at KettleHouse Amphitheater! We find ourselves in a better spot with COVID than we've been in the last two years and the weather looks like it wants to start cooperating and providing some warmer temperatures. And don't forget, we also filled in the details on one of the most important aspects of a concert night - the food that will be served as part of the Top Hat menu at the concession stands! I would say we're definitely ready for a few months of live outdoor music! As we get ready for the first KettleHouse show on May 24, Logjam Presents is reminding us all about how to be a sustainable concertgoer and help good ol' Mother Earth as we have our fair share of fun.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Montana Gas Prices Are Officially the Highest in State History

Gas prices in Montana have reached an all-time high, and are expected to keep rising. With gas prices rising around the country, it was only a matter of time before the price per gallon started to set records. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Montana is $4.33. The average price of a gallon of diesel also set an all-time record at $5.50 per gallon.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

1240 KLYQ

Missoula, MT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

KLYQ is Hamilton’s News/Talk —your source for Bitterroot Valley News, Weather and Sports, on-air and online

Comments / 0

Community Policy