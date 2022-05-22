ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols hold off late push, take regular season finale from Mississippi State

By Andrew Peters, Assistant Sports Editor
utdailybeacon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 Tennessee capped of its historic 2022 regular season with a win over Mississippi State, fighting off a late push from the Bulldogs to hang on, 10-5. “I don’t think there was any special strategy,” head coach Tony Vitello said. “But the way the guys showed up with attitude and...

