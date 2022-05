England and Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler is backing himself to regain his 'best-ever' form ahead of the start of the knockout phase of the Indian Premier League. Buttler is the league's leading scorer in 2022 with 629 runs from 14 matches, including three hundreds and a grand total of 37 sixes, the most by any batsman this year.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO