On May 20, 2022 at 4:28 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 219 at French Prairie Rd NE. Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Ranger pickup, operated by Harold Crane (79) of Aurora, was northbound on French Prairie Rd NE and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Ford Ranger pickup collided head-on with a Mack CMV, operated by Santana Tadlock (26) of Salem, which was southbound on Hwy 219.

MARION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO