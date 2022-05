The hands of many humans go into helping to maintain the natural areas around the city of Fort Collins - and so do the hooves of a pack of local llamas too. Last summer, a pack from Buckhorn Llama Company helped to haul in over 3.5 tons of material for trail improvements during the Maxwell Trail Refresh Project. The animals carried the supplies in sacks on their backs to the end destination.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO