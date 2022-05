On Monday, May 23, 2022, Dothan Police Department responded to an assault call in the Chapelwood neighborhood. The suspect was identified as Rita Davis. Davis was alleged to have struck the victim on the head with a concrete block which instigated a physical altercation between the two. An officer arrived and was speaking to the victim and witnesses when Davis walked up waving a handgun and pointed it at the victim who was standing next to the officer. The officer ordered Davis to drop the weapon but she initially refused to comply. Davis eventually placed the weapon in her boot and the officer was able to take her into custody. The victim received treatment for a minor injury.

