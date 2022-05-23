ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Israeli flags fill Upper East Side for 'Celebrate Israel' Parade

By Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Israeli flags filled Fifth Avenue on the Upper East Side on Sunday for the 'Celebrate Israel' Parade.

Tens of thousands of people - including Mayor Adam, marched in the yearly show of solidarity with Israel and the global Jewish community.

The NYPD ordered heightened security in light of recent terror attacks in Israel and the massacre in Buffalo.

Fortunately, there were no reported problems, and people enjoyed a peaceful event with warm, clear weather.

