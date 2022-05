The St. Louis Blues are doing their all to limit one of hockey’s most lethal offenses in their second-round matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Thus far, the Blues have been fighting the Avs without one of their top defenders in Torey Krug, but ahead of Game 4, St. Louis received an optimistic update on their star defenseman. Krug was seen on the ice during the morning skate on Monday, via Lou Korac, marking the first time he’s skated with his teammates since re-aggravating his lower-body injury in the first round against the Minnesota Wild.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO