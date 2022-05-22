ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.15.22

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden leaves Florida Democrats dangling in the wind. Republicans aren’t the only ones who think President Joe Biden is doing a lousy job. After the events of the last several days, Florida Democrats aren’t happy with their party’s leader either. Biden threw a one-two...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 18

JJG in PSL
3d ago

Very typical liberal tactic - trying to shift the blame of the baby formula shortage from Democrats to Republicans, and blaming Republicans for not fixing the problem (created by Democrats) by not simply throwing more money at it, as if that ever works. No plan, just throw more money at it.

Reply(4)
8
SarasotaRoyal1
3d ago

Maduro’s Venezuela is still starving to death. Maduro wants to dance in Brooklyn, NY? Why not, he might sell us that oil at a phenomenal high price! Oust Biden, vote red in 2022

Reply(7)
8
Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Texas State
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fentrice Driskell
Person
Val Demings
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

DC archdiocese accidentally sends blunt response on Pelosi Communion ban

EXCLUSIVE — Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., has refused to comment publicly on whether he supports the barring of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from receiving Holy Communion in light of her stance on abortion, with his office saying in a blunt and mistakenly sent email to the Washington Examiner that requests “will be ignored.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Northern Florida#Democrats#Republicans#Cuban#Democratic#Americans#The U S House
Florida Phoenix

With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The governor was trying to make a point about cartoons the other day when his memory got fogged by false nostalgia. That’s likely to happen when your sparring partner is a gigantic mouse. Gov. Ron DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages […] The post With solar bill veto, Florida Gov. DeSantis slips into something more liberal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A state trial judge has forbidden the state from running this year’s midterm elections using the congressional redistricting map that Gov. Ron DeSantis forced the Legislature to enact, citing the prospect of “irreparable harm” to voters, especially North Florida Blacks. Circuit Judge Layne Smith, sitting in Leon County, insisted Monday that the state stick to […] The post For a second time, judge blocks state from using DeSantis’ congressional districts appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
SBA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy