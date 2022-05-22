ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Reviews: FIMAV 38 Part 2

By Mike
Cover picture for the articleVictoriaville, Que. – Keeping it eclectic is one of the reasons this festival of new and off-the-wall music has maintained a loyal following among North American fans. Witness the five concerts Friday, Day 2 of the 38th Festival International de Musique Actuelle, and you have the answer to why it continues...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
