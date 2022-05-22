ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Demolitions are underway for 210 North Aberdeen

buildingupchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s tough to see the demolition work Taylor Excavating has started at 210 North Aberdeen (fences and angles and whatnot), so the video above, taken from an outbound CTA train, was the best chance to watch. Soon, Taylor...

buildingupchicago.com

Comments / 2

Related
buildingupchicago.com

160 North Morgan builds itself a tower crane

Chicago saw three tower cranes erected last week as the city continues to overcome that five-count from a few months back. One of the new ones is a shiny yellow Liebherr number at Sterling Bay’s 160 North Morgan. I dropped by twice on Thursday to check it out. I would have stayed all day, but tower cranes take a looooong time to go up safely, and there are a lot of lulls in the action. Unless, of course, you’re part of the crews from Walsh Construction and LaGrange Crane. For them, assembly action never slows down.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

The second tower crane is up at Big Deahl

Power Construction and Central Contractors Service were out in the elements (it was a beautiful day) Thursday erecting the second tower crane at the Big Deahl development. While the first crane builds The Seng and Common Lincoln Park, this second rig will handle the taller task of 1475 North Kingsbury.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

633 South La Salle has the permits to get started. Has it started?

Construction can be confusing when you don’t pay close attention. There’s a world of activity on a site one day, then the next day all the equipment is gone, the dirt’s been smoothed over, and it looks like the lot has been abandoned. And that’s my segue...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
buildingupchicago.com

Another walkaround at 1000M

I said I didn’t want to miss much of the construction at 1000M, yet here we are, more than a month since my last visit. Unacceptable. Let’s fix that now. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA rides (and Amtrak trains to Milwaukee), Zipcars, Divvy Bikes, camera lenses, domain fees, snacks & energy drinks, and comfortable walking shoes add up. You can help offset expenses by making a greatly-appreciated donation to Building Up Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Senior Chicagoans Can Receive Free Food and Gas on Wednesday and Thursday

Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man set on fire in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning. According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue  just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Demolitions#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Cta#Lg Group#Aberdeen#Norr#Arthur Harris Company#Amtrak#Building Up Chicago
buildingupchicago.com

More demolition at Cassidy Tire

Atlas Industries continues their work bringing down the former Cassidy Tire at 344 North Canal. These were taken Thursday, so there’s even more demolition/less building now. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA rides (and Amtrak trains to Milwaukee), Zipcars, Divvy Bikes, camera lenses, domain fees, snacks & energy drinks, and comfortable walking shoes add up. You can help offset expenses by making a greatly-appreciated donation to Building Up Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Most Amazing Waterfalls Near To Chicago And How To Find Them

Whether you’re looking for an exciting place to cool off in the hotter months or just looking to escape the urban monotony to revel in nature’s beauty, visiting a waterfall is never a bad idea. There is something so refreshing for the mind, body, and soul about witnessing the calm chaos of water cascade down into a misty pool below. But whilst states like Oregon and Washington have over 200 waterfalls, there is somewhat of a limited supply in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
NBC Chicago

Chicago Likely to Reach ‘High' Alert Level As Early As Friday, Top Doc Says

As COVID cases continue to climb across much of the U.S. and Illinois, Chicago's top doctor said the city could reach a "high" alert level by the end of the week. "I do anticipate that Cook County, which includes Chicago, will move to high with the update [from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] later this week," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a Facebook Live Tuesday. "And so I would expect by Friday will probably be there."
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago teens protesting city’s new curfew

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teens in Chicago are protesting the city’s new curfew. They demanded Mayor Lori Lightfoot to stop the city council vote that took place on Monday night, saying that it criminalizes teens of color. The teens said that they should be part of the process of designing the city’s summer youth engagement […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Contract sheds light about what one company's unarmed security cards are tasked with doing to keep CTA safe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As crime in the Chicago Transit Authority system continues to spike, the city is shelling out big bucks for unarmed security guards it has added to the transit system to try to fight it. The total figure is $71 million for one of the security companies with which the CTA is working. CBS 2's Tara Molina got her hands on the contract, and we finally got some information on requirements, training, and what those unarmed security guards are supposed to be doing - with questions still lingering about how effective they've been at making the CTA any...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Pilsen’s Alderman Moves To Downzone St. Adalbert Church Site To Block Development As Archdiocese Threatens To Sue

PILSEN — Pilsen’s alderman has moved to downzone the beloved St. Adalbert Roman Catholic Church site — and its owner, the Archdiocese of Chicago, is threatening to sue. The city’s Committee on Zoning voted 11-4 to back Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez’s (25th) push to change the site’s zoning, limiting what can be developed at the site at 1628-1650 W. 17th St.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Willie Wilson is doing another Gas Giveaway AND giving Grocery gift cards this Thursday

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary school used as a neighborhood dump looks to get cleaned up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.It's hard to see the potential in a place when all you see is trash everywhere. But an abandoned school in Gary, Indiana is being repurposed and neighbors say the change can't come soon enough.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas saw first hand how the garbage keeps piling up: old mattresses, piles of tires, scrap wood."It makes me feel bad."Willis Bowens said he's tired of living down the block from what he calls a dumping ground: The old Edison Middle School."My kids went to school here and it was a nice public school at that time," Bowens...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy