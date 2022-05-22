ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More demolition at Cassidy Tire

By danieldschell
buildingupchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlas Industries continues their work bringing down the former Cassidy Tire at 344 North Canal. These...

buildingupchicago.com

Comments / 1

Related
buildingupchicago.com

Another walkaround at 1000M

I said I didn’t want to miss much of the construction at 1000M, yet here we are, more than a month since my last visit. Unacceptable. Let’s fix that now. Enjoying the photos? Metra and CTA rides (and Amtrak trains to Milwaukee), Zipcars, Divvy Bikes, camera lenses, domain fees, snacks & energy drinks, and comfortable walking shoes add up. You can help offset expenses by making a greatly-appreciated donation to Building Up Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Driver killed after Metra MD-N line hits dump truck, partially derails in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS)-- One person was killed when a Metra Milwaukee District North line train hit a dump truck Monday morning in far north suburban Grayslake.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl in Chopper 2 reported an inbound Metra train hit a five-axle dump truck at a private crossing just south of Route 120 in Grayslake. The truck was destroyed, and the cab car of the train derailed as a result of the crash.Metra said the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. A Metra passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Metra confirmed the first car of the train derailed during the crash. According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service was been halted near Grayslake immediately after the crash. The Milwaukee District North Line later resumed service between Grayslake and downtown Chicago, with bus service between Grayslake and Fox Lake, as crews worked to get the derailed train cars back on the tracks and move the damaged train away from the scene.  The train was on the move from the scene by 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear when normal service would resume on the Milwaukee District North line.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
southportcorridorchicago.com

Lincoln – Ashland – Belmont intersection construction starting soon

Improvement construction will start soon on the following streets/intersections:. Lincoln Avenue from Wellington Avenue to Melrose Street. Belmont Avenue from Ashland Avenue to Southport Avenue. Project Description:. The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), in coordination with the offices of Alderman Tunney, Alderman Waguespack and Alderman Martin are pleased to announce...
LINCOLN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dead after stabbing on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after a stabbing on a CTA Blue Line train Monday night.Police said the stabbing took place around 11 p.m. near the Clinton Avenue station on a northbound train. Police found the victim, identified as 43-year-old James Parsons, inside the train with stab wounds to the chest. Parsons later died at Stroger Hospital. Police have not released information on what led to the stabbing. No arrests have been made. Safety continues to be a major concern on CTA trains. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Metra MD-N train hits truck, kills driver in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — The driver of a truck was killed after the vehicle was struck by a Milwaukee District North Metra train in Grayslake. The accident involving a dump truck and train happened just after 7 a.m. Monday near Route 120 and Hainseville Road, and caused the front car of the train to derail. Metra […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Cassidy Tire#Atlas Industries#Cta#Amtrak#Building Up Chicago
buildingupchicago.com

You Got This. (It’s glass; The Reed’s got glass)

The first two levels of glass are being installed on The Reed, the second residential tower at Southbank, Lendlease’s neighborhood development on the South Branch of the Chicago River. You’re probably familiar with The Reed because of the tower crane in the South Loop that looks like a red hammerhead shark. If you squint and are slightly dehydrated. Whatever. It’s a cool crane.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
97ZOK

Did Famous IL Hot Dog Stand Make A Mistake Bigger Than Ketchup?

There are rules when it comes to hot dogs in Illinois and I think a major one just got broken by a popular restaurant. When it comes to a foodie state, I think Illinois with the help of Chicago is one of the top in the United States. There are so many amazing restaurants serving delicious meals here. Think of all the tasty dishes that got their start in the Land of Lincoln. I'm talking about legendary items like deep-dish pizza and the Italian Beef sandwich to name just a couple.
CHICAGO, IL
activetrans.org

A successful campaign to replace a dangerous bridge in Lake Bluff

State Sen. Julie Morrison and Lake Bluff scored a major win in their quest to improve walking and bicycling safety and connectivity in the village. The senator for the 29th District and village officials successfully pushed for the upcoming Illinois budget to include $1.25 million for a new pedestrian bridge between North Chicago and Lake Bluff on Green Bay Road (Illinois route 131).
LAKE BLUFF, IL
WGN News

1 dead in 7-vehicle crash on Tri-State near Willow

CHICAGO — A person is dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle accident on the Tri-State Tollway near Willow Road, according to Illinois State Police. The crash involving at least seven vehicles, including a car hauler and semi truck, happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-294 at Mile Marker 47. The Glenview […]
GLENVIEW, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 26-year-old was driving around 8:27 a.m. when she head gunfire and was grazed in the arm in the 6600 block of South Halsted Street, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy